ODM issues stern warning to President RUTO after RAILA’s AUC loss – “You are on your own”







Sunday, February 23, 2025 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has issued a stern warning to President William Ruto, vowing never again to intervene should Kenyans rise in protest against his administration.

Acting ODM party leader, Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, made it clear that the party, including its leader, Raila Odinga, will not step in to calm tensions if the Government fails to address the grievances of its citizens.

Speaking in Siaya on Saturday during the burial of the late historian, Prof. Bethwell Ogot, Nyong’o warned that ignoring Kenyans' concerns is a ticking time bomb that could trigger another wave of mass protests, similar to those witnessed last year.

He reminded the government that last year’s demonstrations - led by angry Gen Z protesters - forced Ruto to dissolve his Cabinet, a clear sign of public dissatisfaction.

Nyong’o emphasized that ODM only stepped in to prevent the country from descending into chaos, helping to facilitate a broad-based government.

However, he warned that if another crisis arises due to poor governance, ODM will not be available to douse the flames.

"We don’t want to be constantly putting out fires.”

“Those in government must understand that unless they listen to the people, a fire can break out at any time.”

“This time, we won’t step in unless we are sure they will implement the people's demands," Nyong’o declared.

With Raila Odinga back in the country after his failed bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship, his next political move could significantly reshape the current landscape.

The Kenyan DAILY POST