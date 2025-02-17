Why PLO LUMUMBA is calling for the sacking of MUSALIA MUDAVADI after RAILA ODINGA’s AUC election humiliation?







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Renowned Kenyan lawyer and orator, Prof. PLO Lumumba, has joined the growing calls for the removal of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi following Raila Odinga’s failure to secure the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson seat.

Speaking on Spice FM on Monday, February 17th, Lumumba squarely blamed Raila’s defeat on what he termed as poor diplomacy by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He argued that President William Ruto should dismiss Mudavadi and other officials responsible for the alleged disorganized and ineffective campaign that cost Kenya the influential continental seat.

The constitutional lawyer asserts that Raila’s main competitors conducted well-structured campaigns without unnecessary theatrics, while Kenya’s approach was chaotic.

“The conduct of Kenyans - singing outside AUC headquarters, sending a large delegation of people doing nothing - was cantankerous to the hilt.”

“If I were the President, my first act would be to remove the Foreign Affairs Minister and everyone involved," he declared.

Lumumba further noted that Raila’s campaign team misinterpreted meetings with African Heads of State as endorsements.

"Some leaders Raila assumed were his supporters actually just extended him courtesy, nothing more," he revealed.

Additionally, Lumumba criticized Raila’s campaign strategy, stating that his team mistakenly presented him as if he were running for a ‘President of Presidents’ position.

"This was a fundamental miscalculation," Lumumba argued, emphasizing that diplomatic blunders and strategic missteps played a major role in Raila’s loss.

The debate over accountability in Raila’s failed bid continues to spark mixed reactions among Kenyans.

