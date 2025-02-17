Rogue pastor VICTOR KANYARI falls in love with his youthful church member, KAWIRA (VIDEO)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has finally found a lady to warm his heart, years after parting ways with his estranged wife, Betty Bayo.

Kanyari, a well-known womanizer, is dating Kawira, a youthful member of his church.

Kanyari was captured on camera getting mushy with Kawira as their love continues to blossom.

Kawira affirmed her love for the rogue pastor on Tiktok Live and said he is a very supportive man.

“I love you no matter what,” she said as they got mushy.

The young lady is co-habiting with Kanyari at his palatial home in Chokaa along Kangundo Road.

