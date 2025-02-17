Reactions as UDA MP proposes Prime Minister Post for RAILA ODINGA after AUC election loss







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, has called for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be accommodated within President William Ruto's Government following his defeat in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson election.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Monday, Koech emphasized that Odinga’s vast experience and leadership insights could be instrumental in supporting Ruto’s administration.

"We must find a structure that allows Raila Odinga to continue contributing to governance. It's not about positions; it's about the resource that he is," Koech stated. He urged Kenya Kwanza to embrace Odinga’s counsel, arguing that his expertise could help improve national management.

Koech, who chairs the Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee in the National Assembly, further suggested that Odinga could be awarded a high-profile position, possibly reinstating the office of the Prime Minister.

"We could even explore reintroducing the Prime Minister’s office. Just a wild thought on what could be done," he remarked.

He also referenced the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, which recommended the establishment of the opposition leader’s office, suggesting it could be leveraged to integrate Odinga into governance.

Odinga lost the AUC race in a seven-round voting exercise held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday.

His proposal has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST