Why Nation Media Group has been ordered to pay a former employee Ksh 3.8 million.







Monday, February 3, 2025 - The Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in favor of journalist Mugumo Munene in his case against Nation Media Group.

The media house had appealed the ELRC's decision to award Munene compensation for unfair termination.

Munene, who worked at the company for over 15 years and served as News Editor for Sunday Nation, was declared redundant in March 2016 as part of the company’s reorganization.

He, however, contested the termination, arguing that he was not given prior notice and that the redundancy process was not conducted lawfully.

He claimed that he received his redundancy letter on the same day he was dismissed, leaving him no time to respond or seek consultation.

The ELRC ruled in Munene’s favor, citing failure to follow due process, including notifying the labour office and consulting employee unions. The court awarded him Sh3,844,110 in compensation.

The Aga Khan-owned media house appealed, arguing the redundancy was justified.

However, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal, stating that the company failed to prove that proper legal procedures were followed.

The ruling reinforces the need for employers to adhere to fair termination processes as outlined in the Employment Act.

