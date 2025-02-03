Gen Z Goliath is smiling all the way to the bank as he reveals the millions he was paid to crawl with a lioness in Dubai – LOOK!







Monday, February 3, 2025 - Bradley Gen Z Goliath Marongo has revealed that he was paid a cool Ksh 5 million for his controversial content creation gig in Dubai.

Speaking to a Kenyan Youtuber, Marongo, who stirred public uproar following a viral video with the Zam Zam brothers on Saturday, February 1, 2025, showing him crawling with a lioness in Dubai, revealed he was paid Ksh2.5 million deposit before jetting out to Dubai.

This comes after Marongo emphasized that the video’s purpose was to highlight fun and creativity without causing harm or disrespect.

He defended the Zam Zam brothers, who were seen cheering him on.

“First, I want to emphasize that this was never meant to be harmful or disrespectful. The video simply shows me having fun and creating content.

“The Zam Zam brothers have been nothing but kind to me during my time in Dubai. I understand that some people are calling this ‘modern slavery,’ but that is not the case,” he explained.

Adding: “I understand it might seem unusual, but this is part of the creative process many content creators go through. Sometimes things work well, and other times they don’t—but we learn from those experiences. I respect your concerns and appreciate your support, and I want to make it clear that I was never in any danger,”

Watch the video below

That's alot of money mate...pic.twitter.com/c5f4Rn1xkT — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) February 3, 2025

