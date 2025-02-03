SHOCK as a shirtless body of man is found dumped at the Athi-Kitengela Interchange - See PHOTOs from the scene







Monday, February 3, 2025 - Panic has gripped Kitengela residents after a lifeless body of an unidentified man was found dumped at the Kitengela/ Athi River Interchange on Mombasa Road on Monday, February 3, in a chilling scene that has left locals in fear.

Boda Boda operators stumbled upon the body near a culvert by the riverbed.

The deceased, whose identity remains unknown, was shirtless, with his legs tied together using a piece of cloth.

Witnesses suspect the body was recently dumped, as it would have been washed away if left there longer.

Shockingly, marks on the victim’s neck suggest he may have been strangled before being discarded.

Human rights activist Hussein Khalid confirmed the disturbing discovery, as police and DCI officers arrived at the scene to initiate investigations.

"The body belongs to a male, about 30 years old. It has a deep cut on the leg, and the legs appear tied," Khalid stated.

This comes amid growing fears, as two families still await news on their missing loved ones, now known as the 'Mlolongo Four.'

The bodies of the two of the missing ‘Mlolongo Four’ were found in Nairobi City Mortuary on Thursday, January 31

The two were identified as Justus Mutumwa and Martin Mwau.

Their discovery was made on the day IG Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Mohammed Amin presented themselves in court to explain the whereabouts of all four missing persons, including Karani Mwema, and Stephen Mbisi Kavingo, who are yet to be found.

The police bosses denied having taken the four into custody and claimed the police were not involved in their disappearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST