Why FARAH MAALIM is bitter against KIKUYUs - Former Minister KIPRUTO KIRWA spills the beans (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Former Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa has accused Daadab MP, Farah Maalim, of harboring deep-seated resentment against the Kikuyu community.

Speaking on a podcast, Kirwa claimed that Maalim personally admitted to disliking Kikuyus.

When pressed for a reason, the controversial MP allegedly cited former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, accusing him of targeting Muslims.

Maalim, who previously sparked outrage by stating he would have slaughtered Gen Z protesters opposing Ruto’s Government, reportedly believes Kenya is now better governed under a non-Kikuyu presidency.

Despite the Kikuyu community overwhelmingly voting for Ruto in 2022, their support appears to be waning following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kirwa’s remarks add to growing tensions within Kenya Kwanza as political realignments continue to shape the post-Gachagua era.

