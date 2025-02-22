US Senator strongly condemns RUTO’s Gov’t for hosting Sudan’s RSF rebel leaders accused of carrying out a genocide in Sudan







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Senator Jim Risch, has strongly condemned the Kenyan government led by President Ruto for hosting Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nairobi.

In a statement on Friday, February 21st, Risch expressed concern that a key US ally was accommodating a group accused of committing mass atrocities in Sudan.

The Senator accused Kenya of legitimizing the RSF by allowing its leaders to operate from Nairobi.

“Last year, I led efforts in Congress to recognize RSF-led atrocities in Sudan, which have contributed to over 150,000 deaths, as genocide.

“In January, it became US policy,” Risch stated. “Now, Kenya, a US ally, is helping the RSF legitimize their genocidal rule in Sudan under the guise of peacemaking - this is an unthinkable attempt to obscure the truth and will not end the massacre.”

His remarks follow Sudan’s criticism of President Ruto for allowing RSF to launch a parallel government in Nairobi.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry accused Kenya of violating international law, the United Nations Charter, and the African Union’s Constitutive Act by hosting the meeting.

However, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi defended Kenya’s decision, stating that it aligns with the country’s commitment to peace efforts in Sudan.

Mudavadi cited Kenya’s history of mediating conflicts, including the 2002 Machakos Protocol, as evidence of its dedication to regional stability.

The Kenyan DAILY POST