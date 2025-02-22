WAMALWA backs Archbishop MUHERIA as he slams RUTO’s Gov’t of being a ‘PR agency’







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has echoed Nyeri Archbishop, Anthony Muheria’s recent remarks, accusing President Ruto’s Government of focusing more on public relations than fulfilling its promises.

Speaking at a funeral in Webuye on Friday, Wamalwa Wamalwa criticized the state’s heavy investment in marketing its projects rather than implementing them.

He cited an example where Ruto launched a transformer in Webuye East, yet no infrastructure for the project was ever seen.

"Ni ukweli ya kwamba serikali ya Bwana Ruto is very good in PR.

“Wamekuwa huku kwetu siku sita, sio mbali na hapa Ruto alikuja, nafikiri ilikuwa Lugulu na Hamoni, na akalaunch transformer hapa Webuye East.

“Hata post na waya hatukuiona.

“Na zile ndege alikuja nazo sita, ukichukua ile pesa alichukua kutoka Nairobi kuja Webuye East, ni mamilioni ya pesa— inashinda hata ile soko ya shilingi milioni hamsini alifungua.

“Kwa hivyo tunasema ya kwamba, stop this PR,” he said.

Archbishop Muheria had earlier slammed the Government, stating, “There has to be less rhetoric. We have to stop advertising what you will do. Act!

“The government is not an advertising agency.”

In response, President Ruto and his allies defended their communication strategy, asserting their duty to inform Kenyans about ongoing projects.

They maintained that publicizing Government achievements is essential for transparency and accountability.