WAMALWA backs Archbishop MUHERIA as he slams RUTO’s Gov’t of being a ‘PR agency’

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has echoed Nyeri Archbishop, Anthony Muheria’s recent remarks, accusing President Ruto’s Government of focusing more on public relations than fulfilling its promises.
Speaking at a funeral in Webuye on Friday, Wamalwa Wamalwa
criticized the state’s heavy investment in marketing its projects rather than
implementing them.
He cited an example where Ruto launched a transformer in
Webuye East, yet no infrastructure for the project was ever seen.
"Ni ukweli ya kwamba
serikali ya Bwana Ruto is very good in PR.
“Wamekuwa huku kwetu siku sita,
sio mbali na hapa Ruto alikuja, nafikiri ilikuwa Lugulu na Hamoni, na akalaunch
transformer hapa Webuye East.
“Hata post na waya hatukuiona.
“Na zile ndege alikuja nazo
sita, ukichukua ile pesa alichukua kutoka Nairobi kuja Webuye East, ni
mamilioni ya pesa— inashinda hata ile soko ya shilingi milioni hamsini
alifungua.
“Kwa hivyo tunasema ya kwamba,
stop this PR,” he said.
Archbishop Muheria had earlier slammed the Government,
stating, “There has to be less rhetoric. We have to stop advertising what you
will do. Act!
“The government is not an advertising agency.”
In response, President Ruto and his allies defended their
communication strategy, asserting their duty to inform Kenyans about ongoing
projects.
They maintained that publicizing Government achievements is
essential for transparency and accountability.
