Why don’t you shut up forever? CNN’s LARRY MADOWO receives more emails from a racist Austrian man who wants him out of the international cable network (SCREENSHOTS)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Seaoned TV journalist, Larry Madowo, has once again received emails from a racist critic from Austria, who appears obsessed with his presence on CNN.

The award-winning journalist took to his X account and shared screenshots of emails he received from the racist with the caption, “My Austrian bestie is losing it completely,”

In the emails, the disgruntled viewer rants about his frustration whenever Madowo’s program airs, claiming it makes him want to turn off his TV.

He further accuses Madowo of the denting the image of CNN and says he should be fired.

Below is a screenshot of the emails.

