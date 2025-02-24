Coalition sealed!! ODM legislator says and mocks SIFUNA as RUTO hosts RAILA in State House, Mombasa







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has returned to Kenya following his unsuccessful bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

He was warmly received at State House, Mombasa, where he met with President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking alongside the two leaders, Odinga expressed his joy at being back home.

“I’m delighted to be back home. East, West, North, South, home is best,” he remarked, extending his gratitude for the support he received during his campaign.

The ODM leader also took the opportunity to thank Ruto and the Kenyan leadership for backing his AUC bid.

“I want to thank you, the president, the deputy, the ministers, leaders, and Kenyans generally who traveled with us across Africa,” he stated.

However, the meeting has sparked political speculation, with blogger-turned-politician Robert Alai suggesting that Raila and Ruto may have struck a political deal ahead of the 2027 elections.

Alai’s claims contradict recent remarks by ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, who dismissed any possibility of an alliance with Ruto’s UDA.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Sifuna asserted that Ruto would lose in 2027 even with Raila’s support.

“Even if ODM supports Ruto, he will still lose.”

“We do not endorse how this country is being run, both internally and externally,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST