Who is doing this to RAILA ODINGA after his AUC loss? Give BABA a break! (VIDEO)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Kenyan netizens are having a blast at Raila Odinga’s expense after his crushing defeat in the African Union Commission (AUC) race.

Social media is flooded with savage memes mocking the ODM leader, whom many Gen Zs accuse of “selling out” by working with President Ruto’s Government - an administration linked to youth abductions and killings.

The internet’s creativity has peaked with an AI-generated video of Raila in tears, hilariously consoled by a Murkomen lookalike.

If schadenfreude had a face, this would be it!

Watch the video below.

Raila labda ashide tu poa 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QE4cXSPppZ — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) February 16, 2025

