Valentine’s Day Date Turns Tragic!! Karatina University first-year student stabbed to death by her boyfriend (PHOTO)







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Police in Karatina, Nyeri County, are investigating the brutal killing of a first-year Karatina University student.

The victim, Bonita Ngatha Kariuki, was stabbed to death on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Officers suspect that her boyfriend killed her in what is believed to be a love triangle.

Police reports indicate that she had spent most of the day with the suspect before the attack.

Investigators revealed that she was last seen entering a male hostel.

She was reportedly welcomed by the main suspect, just hours before her death.

Mathira East Sub-County Police Commander Samson Leweri confirmed that two suspects had been arrested to assist with investigations.

Leweri said the main suspect, Kelvin Nyagah, 25, fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Police have launched a manhunt for Nyagah, urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though authorities suspect a romantic dispute.

The victim’s body was moved to Karatina Level Five Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have urged students to remain calm as investigations continue.

