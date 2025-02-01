WETANGULA joins MUTURI in demanding answers from RUTO over the ongoing abductions and killings of young people in the country







Saturday February 1, 2025 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has joined Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Justin Muturi, in questioning the Government over the ongoing abductions and extra judicial killings of young people in the country.

Speaking on Friday, Wetangula put security agencies on the spot demanding answers on who is behind the abductions and killings of Kenyans.

Wetangula, who spoke in Khwisero, said police must explain who is behind the forced disappearances and murder of innocent Kenyans.

He said the vice is denting the country’s image and must be addressed as a matter of priority.

“I want to take this opportunity to urge the agencies of administration of justice, the office the IG, the Office of DCI, the office of DPP and the internal security organs to investigate thoroughly and come to the root cause of who is kidnapping people and later they are found dead,” Wetangula said.

“The police say they are not the ones doing it, we want them to investigate and tell Kenyans who are these criminal elements in our midst who are unlawfully arresting people causing their disappearance and eventually they are found dead.”

The former Bungoma County Senator warned that the country should not be allowed to slip back to the past days when bodies of victims of extrajudicial killings were being dumped in River Yala.

The Kenyan DAILY POST