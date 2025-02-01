GACHAGUA’s ally hits back at KINDIKI badly for calling for the ouster of CECILY MBARIRE as the UDA chairperson







Saturday February 1, 2025 - One of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s confidante has attacked current Deputy President Kithure Kindiki after he called for the ouster of Embu County Governor, Cecily Mbarire, as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson.

Kindiki, who spoke on Thursday, called for Mbarire’s expulsion from the party for letting goons heckle the President when he visited Embu town last year.

“I talked to my sister Cess, the governor of Embu and my longtime political friend.”

“And I asked her, being a UDA governor and the national chairperson of the party, how can the party leader, the president, come to your hometown and be heckled?" Kindiki questioned.

Kindiki further criticized Mbarire, stating that if she could not prevent such incidents, there was little justification for keeping her in the party’s leadership.

"How is that possible? The youth are heckling the president over something he has said that maybe they don't want to hear. Then what reason do we have to keep you?" Kindiki added.

Reacting to Kindiki’s sentiments, Kiambu County Senator, Karungo wa Thang’wa, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to rebut the accusations made against Mbarire.

Thang'wa accused Kindiki of claiming to be the kingpin of the Mt. Kenya East region, which includes Embu, while also blaming Mbarire for orchestrating the incident in which the youth heckled the president.

He suggested that if Kindiki truly was the kingpin of Mt. Kenya East, he would understand the real reasons behind the heckling by Embu residents.

"You're accusing the UDA Chair of orchestrating the heckling in Embu, yet you claim to be the kingpin of Mt. Kenya East, where Embu belongs," Thang'wa's statement read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST