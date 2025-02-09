We warned you but you didn’t listen! Lawyer NELSON HAVI warns of RUTO’s looming impeachment - RAILA in the mix!







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has sounded the alarm on a potential impeachment of President William Ruto, citing growing political tensions.

Havi argues that Ruto’s decision to support the impeachment of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was a strategic blunder that could now come back to haunt him.

According to Havi, the recent High Court ruling affirming Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition as the Majority Party in the National Assembly has strengthened the opposition’s grip, paving the way for a possible impeachment motion.

He suggests that if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga fails to secure the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, ODM lawmakers might retaliate by initiating Ruto’s ouster.

In a scathing statement, Havi warned that Ruto’s political future now hinges on Raila’s success in the AU elections scheduled for February 15.

“We told President Ruto that impeaching Gachagua was a dress rehearsal for his own impeachment, but he ignored us. The coming weeks will be a political battlefield. If Raila loses the AU bid, expect a storm,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST