We warned you but you didn’t listen! Lawyer NELSON HAVI warns of RUTO’s looming impeachment - RAILA in the mix!

Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has sounded the alarm on a potential impeachment of President William Ruto, citing growing political tensions.
Havi argues that Ruto’s decision to support the impeachment
of his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was a strategic blunder that could now
come back to haunt him.
According to Havi, the recent High Court ruling affirming
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition as the Majority Party in the National
Assembly has strengthened the opposition’s grip, paving the way for a possible
impeachment motion.
He suggests that if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga fails
to secure the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, ODM lawmakers might
retaliate by initiating Ruto’s ouster.
In a scathing statement, Havi warned that Ruto’s political
future now hinges on Raila’s success in the AU elections scheduled for February
15.
“We told President Ruto that impeaching Gachagua was a dress
rehearsal for his own impeachment, but he ignored us. The coming weeks will be
a political battlefield. If Raila loses the AU bid, expect a storm,” he
remarked.
