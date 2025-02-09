Kariobangi South residents intervene after plainclothes cops driving a Probox tried to abduct a man- They almost torched the vehicle (VIDEO)

Sunday, February 9, 2025 - There was drama after Kariobangi South residents thwarted an abduction by plainclothes police officers driving a Probox.
According to an eyewitness, the irate members of the public
had already sourced for petrol to torch the vehicle if the cops defied orders
of releasing the individual.
In the video, the locals are seen surrounding the vehicle and
demanding the release of the individual, who had been handcuffed and bundled
into the vehicle.
The cops bowed to pressure and released the victim before
driving off.
The residents erupted in joy after the victim was set free.
The video comes at a time when cases of abductions and
murders by rogue cops are on the rise in the country.
Members of the public are now forced to protect themselves
from the abductors.
