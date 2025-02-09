Kariobangi South residents intervene after plainclothes cops driving a Probox tried to abduct a man- They almost torched the vehicle (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - There was drama after Kariobangi South residents thwarted an abduction by plainclothes police officers driving a Probox.

According to an eyewitness, the irate members of the public had already sourced for petrol to torch the vehicle if the cops defied orders of releasing the individual.

In the video, the locals are seen surrounding the vehicle and demanding the release of the individual, who had been handcuffed and bundled into the vehicle.

The cops bowed to pressure and released the victim before driving off.

The residents erupted in joy after the victim was set free.

The video comes at a time when cases of abductions and murders by rogue cops are on the rise in the country.

Members of the public are now forced to protect themselves from the abductors.

KARIOBANGI RESIDENTS THWART ABDUCTION:



It was joy and celebration for Kariobangi South residents after they thwarted an abduction by plainclothes police officers driving a Probox KCB.



We had expressly instructed the @DCI_Kenya to only execute arrests in the presence of… pic.twitter.com/io41sGWa4r — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) February 9, 2025

