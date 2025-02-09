Detectives identify the main suspect in the brutal murder of a patient at the Kenyatta National Hospital







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged as detectives try to unravel the brutal murder of Gilbert Kinyua at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), whose body was discovered in one of the wards on Friday morning with his throat slit.

The horrific incident occurred in Ward 7B (a psychiatric ward) and detectives believe Kinyua may have been attacked by a fellow patient.

Kinyua was admitted to the hospital ward on December 11th, 2024, after developing mental health challenges.

He shared his ward cubicle with another patient who was seeking treatment for the same condition.

The patient is believed to have committed the heinous murder.

A blood-stained knife used in the murder was recovered on the ground floor of the same building.

CCTV cameras at the hospital were not working when the incident happened, leaving detectives with a hard task as they unravel the mystery behind the macabre murder.

Gilbert’s wife, Susan Kinyua, said her husband never held grudges and that he had not expressed fears over his life before his murder.

In a statement, the KNH management committed to cooperate with authorities in investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST