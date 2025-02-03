We are back where we started – Kenyans react as OSCAR SUDI and Rift Valley politicians raise over Ksh 10 million in a single Harambee (VIDEO)







Monday, February 3, 2025 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, alongside Rift Valley UDA politicians, led a fundraiser over the weekend for Moi’s Bridge residents who lost property in a fire.

The event saw over Ksh 10 million raised, with the Uasin Gishu County Government contributing Ksh 2 million.

However, this display of generosity has sparked criticism from Kenyans who accuse politicians of using harambees to launder stolen public funds.

Many question why leaders donate millions while essential services remain underfunded.

Concerns have also been raised about accountability.

During the 2023 Londiani tragedy, where 52 people died in a road accident, similar political contributions exceeded Ksh 10 million, yet some victims’ families never received the promised funds. Critics argue that such events serve more as public relations stunts than genuine support for affected citizens.

As politicians continue splashing cash, many Kenyans demand transparency, urging the government to prioritize structured disaster response over politically charged fundraising.

Watch the video and reactions.





What kind of Bullshit is this? We need to send all this MFs home in 2027! pic.twitter.com/5KiP6lQfdl — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 2, 2025