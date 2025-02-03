Life on The Fast Lane!! Gen Z GOLIATH BRADLEY MARONGO filmed having fun with a bevy of beauties in Dubai (VIDEO)







Monday, February 3, 2025 - Bradley Marongo, better known as Gen Z Goliath, is in Dubai for a business trip sponsored by the Zam Zam brothers, prominent businessmen who have invested heavily in the electronics business.

Marongo, who came into the limelight during Gen Z protests, is having the time of his life in the foreign country if the latest video that he shared on his social media pages is anything to go by.

The 8-foot content creator was filmed having fun with two beautiful ladies in a high-end entertainment joint.

Watch the video.

Bradley Marongo chilling with Babes in Dubai! pic.twitter.com/8EbI8DWVex — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST