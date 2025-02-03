Blow to RAILA as Egypt endorses Djibouti’s MAHMOUD ALI YOUSSOUF for AUC chair days after RUTO visited Cairo to lobby for BABA’s bid







Monday, February 3, 2025 – Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship race, Raila Odinga, has suffered a huge blow ahead of the elections, set for mid-February.

This is after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi endorsed Raila’s main rival, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, of Djibouti.

This development comes just days after Kenya’s President William Ruto visited Cairo to lobby for Raila Odinga's bid.

Djibouti's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Moussa Mohamed Omar, announced on Sunday evening, posting on X:

"This morning, the minister MAY was received by Egyptian President Al-Sisi, another endorsement of his candidacy."

Omar went ahead to aim a thinly veiled jab at Raila by highlighting their candidate's linguistic advantage.

"After their meeting, he held a press conference in Arabic. A polyglot, he needs no interpreter to engage with African leaders and partners, unlike other candidates."

Raila, who accompanied Ruto on his State visit to Cairo last week to seek Egyptian backing took to X to express his gratitude.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to H.E. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt for the warm and gracious welcome," he posted.

"Thank you, President el-Sisi, for your hospitality and for your unwavering support of a united and prosperous Africa." he added.

Nevertheless, senior figures in the Ruto administration are confident that Raila will clinch the top AU seat.

Speaking in a recent interview, CS Aden Duale opined that Odinga has engaged with nearly 40 out of the 49 eligible countries, securing substantial endorsements.

“Raila has backing from at least 11 East African nations and only needs 32 votes to win,”

“Aside from the six nations barred from voting, Raila has visited almost 40 countries. He already has backing from at least 11 Eastern African nations,” he noted.

