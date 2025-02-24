Was this Pastor sending a message to RUTO with his sermon on ‘thieves and taxes?’ yesterday - See how the President looked uneasy (VIDEO)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - President William Ruto attended a church service at Jesus Celebration Centre (JCC) in Bamburi, Mombasa County, on Sunday, accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

However, a fiery sermon by Bishop Wilfred Lai on corruption, thieves, and taxes appeared to leave the President visibly uncomfortable.

“In this church, we are not raising robbers. We are raising men and women of integrity who pay their tithe and taxes,” Bishop Lai declared, as the congregation cheered.

He further warned that “every thief lives under a curse and will die a premature death.”

Cameras captured President Ruto looking uneasy during the sermon, sparking debate online.

Many Kenyans believe the Bishop was indirectly calling out the President, given ongoing concerns over tax policies and corruption allegations in his administration.

Watch the video and reactions below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST