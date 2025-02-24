Rogue police officers who harass and extort Kenyans at the Kariobangi Roundabout exposed - They are ruthless (VIDEO)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - A concerned Kenyan has exposed rogue police officers accused of harassing and extorting money from innocent Kenyans at the Kariobangi Roundabout.

The officers reportedly target boda boda riders, youths with dreadlocks, and individuals carrying backpacks.

Those found with laptops are allegedly forced to produce receipts as proof of ownership; failure to do so results in demands for bribes of up to Ksh10,000.

A viral video captures one of the notorious officers harassing a rider, accusing him of obstruction and causing a traffic jam.

Many Kenyans have since come forward, sharing their ordeals of extortion and intimidation at the hands of these officers.

Netizens are now calling for authorities to take action against the rogue officers, as concerns grow over police misconduct and abuse of power in Nairobi’s busy streets.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Maybe he is under instructions 😑 pic.twitter.com/aUOfJGj5Lq — Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) February 23, 2025

