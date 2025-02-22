Reactions as Nyali MP, MOHAMMED ALI, resurfaces in a wheelchair after missing in action in the public space for months (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 – A video of Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, in a wheelchair after months of absence from the public eye has sparked widespread reactions.

The outspoken lawmaker and staunch ally of President William Ruto has not officially disclosed the details of his condition.

However, he previously mentioned undergoing knee surgery following an injury sustained during the EAC Wabunge Tournament last December at the coast.

The footage shows the former journalist-turned-politician checking into a hospital for physiotherapy.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Nyali MP Mohhamed Ali spotted on a wheelchair after missing in Action in the public space for months! pic.twitter.com/Eyybr2PW6h — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 21, 2025





The Kenyan DAILY POST