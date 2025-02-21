WAFULA BUKE reveals how RAILA ignored MUKHISA KITUYI when he volunteered to be part of his AUC campaign secretariat - Names individuals who make RAILA a perennial loser







The Men and Women who make Raila Odinga a failing player/coach.

After raila's fall in Ethiopia, I called a person I considered most knowledgeable on international issues, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi.

"Did Raila Odinga call to ask for your support in the campaign for AUC seat?"

"Actually its me who called him. I asked him whether I could be useful" Kituyi told me.

"Certainly. I will get back to you'. Raila replied but never contacted Kituyi till his loss the other day.

Decisions on such matters are made by his kitchen team. How the hell would a candidate for such a seat ignore the former UNCTAD chief?

In the immediate past presidential elections, I talked to people tasked by Raila to recruit and manage polling agents and associated staff.

All including Catherine Muma were incompetent. I called Raila and told him the truth and proceeded to propose proven competent people. He rejected my proposal and added that:

"This time round, we are going to rely on the enemy. They know it better."

Obviously, there are men and women who manage his public life. When time comes for us to do an audit, Raila's men and women will be on trial. In order of importance, here they are:

1. Oburu Odinga. He is the Chair of the "bread based government" The two boys love each other. Only Oburu has veto power in Raila's affairs. If you clash with Oburu consider yourself expired on Raila’s issues. In fact it’s him who cancelled Sakaja's planned grand reception at the airport for Raila after Addis Ababa. He is comparable to Mbiyu Koinange of the Kenyatta era.

2. Aida Odinga. Anytime the system wants to re-orient Raila's politics, they go for mama. After the swearing at Uhuru Park, the system used her to water down Raila's toughness. You need a job or nomination? She casts a crucial vote and can only be vetoed by her brother in-law or Raila himself. Her word can give you a tender. You need a lot of lobbying to survive her red card.

3. Junet Mohammed. That is Biwott. That is the last member of staff to leave Raila's office anyday. He is networked in government and knows how to tackle complex operational matters relating to deals. He can translate any situation into monetary gain, A master dealer.

He is the faithful messenger between heaven and hell. For this to flourish, he sees to it that persons with values are either kept at bay or excommunicated. Raila's political trajectory in the last decade has Junet as a major influence. He replaced Orengo and got orengo's type pushed to the margins. The "editor" at the reception.

4. Ambetsa Oparanya. This is Raila's Luhya watchman. Oparanya is not just a pointman but a confidant tasked to ensure that the Luhya community remains loyal to Rao. The man is fully funded and gets anything he wants from Raila. In fact during the presidential campaign, he kept a fraction of the kitty. He could be the equivalent of Ukambani's Paul Ngei to Jomo Kenyatta. He has veto power on Luhya matters.

5. John Mbadi. That is Baba's first born. An unquestioning son. Its "yes" all the way on anything. The Raila famiily trusts him. He lacks Junet's influence but is a trusted mtu wa mkono assigned tasks that call for diligence.

He is a replacement for the late Senator Otieno Kajwang and doubles up as a prefect for Homabay. Governor Wanga is no longer in the kitchen caucus becoz of her speed.

She runs ahead of the bosses and is not consultative.

These people take responsibility for decisions that affect the fortunes of Raila and the opposition. Now you have an idea what the future holds for you having known the agenda drivers.

By Wafula Buke