





Friday, February 21, 2025 - A Kikuyu man who hawks fruits on a wheelbarrow was caught on camera drunk like a skunk.

He passed by a cheap drinking den where he consumed liquor before work.

He was captured on camera staggering as he pushed the wheelbarrow.

A few months ago, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sensationally claimed that Ruto was using illicit liquor to reduce Mt Kenya votes.

“Since they forced me out of office, the President has ordered all the illicit alcohol that kills people to be brought to Mt Kenya to destroy our young people,” Gachagua said.

Watch the video

Cheap liquor will wipe out Kikuyu men- Watch this VIDEO! Imagine this is someone’s father and a breadwinner pic.twitter.com/RteipivlnC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 21, 2025

