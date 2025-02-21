He died a sick and lonely man - Veteran lawyer GITOBU IMANYARA mourns CHEBUKATI and says he never found peace after the contentious 2022 elections







Friday, February 21, 2025 - Veteran lawyer, politician and human rights activist, Gitobu Imanyara, has mourned the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, who died while receiving treatment at a city hospital.

Taking to his X account, Imanyara said Chebukati died a sick and lonely man surrounded by friends and family.

The seasoned lawyer further stated that Chebukati never found peace after declaring Ruto the President, despite protests from faith-based organizations, particularly Christian churches, and Western diplomats.

Imanyara said some of the commissioners at IEBC disagreed with the results but Chebukati went ahead and announced Ruto as the President.

“Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati whose death has been announced by his family this morning died a sick and lonely man surrounded by his family and close friends.He never found peace when, after urgings by faith based organisations particularly the Christian churches and elements of Western diplomitic missions he declared William Ruto duly elected president of Kenya some two and half years ago. This despite four of his fellow commissioners (the majority) publicly disagreeing with him. The country has yet to recover from the repercussions of that decision,’’ he tweeted.

“Our democratic experiment with free and fair elections suffered a mortal hit. Those who hold public office demanding fidelity to their constitutional oaths, loyalty and respect for independent decisions demanded of them have a painful lesson from the life and times of Chebukati. May his soul finally find peace and rest from a cruelly unforgiving pubic. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

