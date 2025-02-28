VIDEO shows how people were ferried in lorries and buses to attend President RUTO’s roadside rallies in Mombasa (WATCH)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - It is now emerging that locals in Mombasa were ferried in lorries and buses to attend President William Ruto’s roadside rallies.

Ruto made several stopovers to address the residents after launching development projects and hit out at his critics and political opponents.

A concerned Kenyan filmed the hired crowds boarding vehicles after the roadside rallies, where they cheered the Head of State.

Pro-government politicians and State agents had mobilized the locals to cheer the President.

The video comes at a time when Ruto’s popularity is dwindling ahead of the much-anticipated 2027 General Elections.

VIDEO shows how people were ferried in lorries and buses to attend President RUTO’s roadside rallies in Mombasa pic.twitter.com/Z4Qy0lONeS — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 28, 2025

