Grief as a 4-year-old boy is found murdered and his body buried in a shallow grave in Gachie - His grandmother is the prime suspect (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 28, 2025 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of 4-year-old Ian Micinji, who was found murdered, and his body buried in a shallow grave in Gachie.
The deceased boy’s mother claims that she handed him over to
her ex-mother-in-law on 15th February 2025.
The elderly woman, on her part, alleges that she took him
back to his mother on the same day.
However, the body was discovered a few metres from the
elderly woman's house on 25th February 2025.
Police are holding both the boy’s mother and grandmother as investigations continue.
