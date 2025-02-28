Grief as a 4-year-old boy is found murdered and his body buried in a shallow grave in Gachie - His grandmother is the prime suspect (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of 4-year-old Ian Micinji, who was found murdered, and his body buried in a shallow grave in Gachie.

The deceased boy’s mother claims that she handed him over to her ex-mother-in-law on 15th February 2025.

The elderly woman, on her part, alleges that she took him back to his mother on the same day.

However, the body was discovered a few metres from the elderly woman's house on 25th February 2025.

Police are holding both the boy’s mother and grandmother as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST