I will not betray you - RAILA ODINGA's promise to Kenyans ahead of a major political declaration on ODM’s deal with RUTO’s UDA







Friday, February 28, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has assured Kenyans that he will act in their best interest as he prepares to make a crucial political declaration.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated ODM at 20 convention in Busia County, Raila emphasized that his decision - whether to formalize a political alliance with President William Ruto - will be guided by the will of the people.

“We are not going to betray our people in whatever we do. What we are going to do will be in the interest of our people of Kenya,” Raila stated.

He revealed that he has been consulting widely and that his supporters have given him full discretion to decide.

“I have listened very carefully to the views expressed, and I can say they have given me a carte blanche, a blank cheque, and they said they will support whatever we do,” he added.

The veteran politician has found himself at a crossroads since his return from Addis Ababa, where he lost the AUC bid, with both the opposition and Government seeking his allegiance.

Meanwhile, preparations for the ODM at 20 event at Bukiri Primary School, Funyula, are in the final stages.

Reports indicate that the ODM Central Management Committee has agreed to reinstate Raila as party leader, a position that has been held on an interim basis by Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o during Raila’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST