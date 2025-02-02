VIDEO: See what celebrity Kenyan dancer TILEH PACBRO did to his mzungu ex-wife on their 4th anniversary, only to find out she was cheating! Simps see dust







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - A year ago, celebrity Kenyan dancer Tileh Pacbro went the extra mile to surprise his ex-wife Martina on their fourth anniversary.

Pacbro surprised his wife with flowers that were nicely arranged in the boot of a white Toyota Prado, sparking reactions on social media.

The boot was filled with flowers of diverse colours, arranged to bring out number four.

The once-beloved couple has since parted ways.

Pablo accused his ex-wife of cheating on him with multiple men.

“I have never been unfaithful, never will, I did not break my family as it has been painted of me, as much as it is difficult to say this, I walked away after I found out that my ex-wife did in-fact engage in extramarital affairs with multiple men while we were married. She probably had her own reasons, just not good enough to have me overlook that kind of boundary breach. I don't want that title anymore, I have suffered enough,” he said.

Watch the video of how Pacbro surprised his ex-wife on their 4th anniversary, only for their hyped marriage to crumble.

He did all this only for her to still cheat on him 🤡. There's just no good enough reason to justify cheating, no one deserves it pic.twitter.com/FGd1485nme — Just__Irene (@Just__Irene) February 1, 2025

