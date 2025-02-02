Police launch manhunt for monster who stabbed and killed his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend in Homa Bay in a suspected love triangle







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Police in Homa Bay County have launched investigations into the tragic death of 20-year-old Sheryl Awino, a Mawego National Polytechnic student, who was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend in a suspected love triangle.

Sheryl succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning after being stabbed in the stomach by her enraged lover, also a student at the institution.

Shockingly, medics at Kendu Adventist Hospital discovered she was pregnant at the time of the attack.

Her grieving father, John Odongo, recounted how Sheryl’s roommate called him with the devastating news of her hospitalization.

Reports indicate that Sheryl had spent Friday evening in her hostel, with her boyfriend joining her later.

At around 5 a.m, screams for help were heard from her room, and she was found bleeding profusely from a stab wound.

Despite efforts by medical officers, both Sheryl and her unborn child were pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

The suspect fled after the attack, and the bereaved family is now pleading with authorities for swift justice.

Rachuonyo North Police Commander Lydia Parteyie confirmed ongoing investigations, as pressure mounts to apprehend the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST