VIDEO of police officers lining up to salute alleged class 7 dropout OSCAR SUDI sparks reactions (WATCH)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, publicly displayed his influence in the current regime after police officers lined up to salute him during a recent function.

Sudi had been invited to launch new classrooms in his constituency when he decided to flex and show how he enjoys the trappings of power despite being a mere MP.

In the video, the vocal MP, who is among President William Ruto’s most trusted allies, is seen going around greeting the police officers as they line up to salute him, with some almost bowing down.

Watch the video

Rafiki ya Rais ni Rais. pic.twitter.com/fVnE4mX6hX — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) February 19, 2025

