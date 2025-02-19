VIDEO of police officers lining up to salute alleged class 7 dropout OSCAR SUDI sparks reactions (WATCH)

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, publicly displayed his influence in the current regime after police officers lined up to salute him during a recent function.
Sudi had been invited to launch new classrooms in his
constituency when he decided to flex and show how he enjoys the trappings of
power despite being a mere MP.
In the video, the vocal MP, who is among President William
Ruto’s most trusted allies, is seen going around greeting the police officers
as they line up to salute him, with some almost bowing down.
Watch the video
Rafiki ya Rais ni Rais. pic.twitter.com/fVnE4mX6hX— Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) February 19, 2025
Haki Kenya!!! 😂😂😂 Kenya enyewe ina vituko za aina yake.... Eti sasa siku moja tutaamka tuone sudi akikagua gwaride 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 niokotwe chini!!!ReplyDelete