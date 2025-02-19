Detectives seize narcotics at JKIA - See how the traffickers had concealed them (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - DCI anti-narcotics officers based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday afternoon seized suspected amphetamines from a shipment destined for Australia from Bujumbura, Burundi - drugs that had been concealed in 10 large candles packed in a carton.

The discovery was made during a verification exercise at the DHL Cargo Shed at Cargo area, where tests on the whitish crystalline substance found stashed in the carton and wrapped using a yellow cellotape tested positive for the highly addictive drug.

The shipment was seized and further investigations are underway to track down the traffickers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST