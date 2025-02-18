Video of Mandera County Secretary, BILLLOW ISSACK HASSAN, displaying opulence with a luxury Cybertruck in Dubai using public funds as locals die of hunger



Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Mandera County Secretary, Billow Issack Hassan, is out of the country for a holiday in Dubai, where he is living large using public funds.

Billow posted a video flaunting a luxurious cyber truck as locals in Mandera die due to lack of food and water, despite the county receiving Ksh 12 billion annually.

Billow was struggling to make ends meet before Mandera Governor Mohammed Adan Khalif took over power and appointed him to a plum position in the County Government.

He is now swimming in millions.


Watch video.

