RUTO’s Gov’t proposes tough new rules and hefty fines to regulate Boda Boda sector - DETAILS!







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - The Government has introduced stringent new regulations aimed at streamlining the boda boda sector, following the tabling of the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill in the National Assembly on February 12.

The proposed measures, which focus on safety, accountability, and order within the sector, have sparked heated reactions among boda boda operators.

Key highlights of the bill include the establishment of a County Motorcycle Transport & Safety Board to oversee operations.

Commercial motorcycle riders will be required to register with County Executive Committee Members and pay a prescribed fee.

Additionally, counties must submit a list of licensed operators to the NTSA every three months.

Motorcycle owners will also be required to install tracking devices approved by county authorities for real-time location monitoring.

Furthermore, all commercial motorcycle owners must register with a Cooperative Society recognized under the Cooperative Societies Act.

The bill mandates that riders must hold a valid license and an employment contract before operating a commercial motorcycle.

Owners must also provide riders with two KEBS-approved helmets and two reflective jackets of prescribed colors.

Safety rules prohibit carrying an adult passenger and a load exceeding 50kg simultaneously.

Passengers must wear helmets and reflective jackets at all times, while children under 13 years old can only ride between the adult passenger and the rider.

Riding on pavements or undesignated areas could attract fines of up to KSh 20,000 or a six-month jail term.

Additionally, boda boda riders found guilty of intimidation, threats, or gang-related violence face fines of up to KSh 100,000 or a one-year jail term.

The proposed bill has triggered mixed reactions, with riders expressing concerns over increased financial burdens.

