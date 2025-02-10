VIDEO of the coffin that was dropped outside MORARA KEBASO’s home in Ruiru - See what was put inside the coffin







Monday, February 10, 2025 - A coffin was dropped outside Morara Kebaso’s home in Ruiru on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The youthful activist and lawyer shared a video of the coffin on his X account and stated that he is not afraid of death even after the incident.

“Whoever dropped this coffin at my gate on Saturday midnight, I just want to let you know that I am not afraid of death threats. Please contact Morara Home Furniture for a better coffin with good finishing,’’ he wrote.

The coffin had a photo of Morara, his wife’s photo, a black chicken, slippers, a doll, a toy car, a small ball, and plastic bottles filled with drinks.

On the outside, the coffin had the words, “Mercy David” and “RIP,” written in black, along with some drawings.

There was also a photo of Morara with his wife and a red ribbon on top.

Watch the video.

Whoever dropped this coffin at my gate on saturday midnight, i just want to let you know that i am not afraid of death threats. Please contact Morara Home Furniture for a better coffin with good finishing. pic.twitter.com/cd3wDFBFLt — Morara Kebaso (@MoraraKebasoSnr) February 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST