VIDEO of the coffin that was dropped outside MORARA KEBASO’s home in Ruiru - See what was put inside the coffin

Monday, February 10, 2025 - A coffin was dropped outside Morara Kebaso’s home in Ruiru on Saturday, February 8, 2025.
The youthful activist and lawyer shared a video of the coffin
on his X account and stated that he is not afraid of death even after the
incident.
“Whoever dropped this coffin at my gate on Saturday midnight,
I just want to let you know that I am not afraid of death threats. Please
contact Morara Home Furniture for a better coffin with good finishing,’’ he
wrote.
The coffin had a photo of Morara, his wife’s photo, a black
chicken, slippers, a doll, a toy car, a small ball, and plastic bottles filled
with drinks.
On the outside, the coffin had the words, “Mercy David” and
“RIP,” written in black, along with some drawings.
There was also a photo of Morara with his wife and a red
ribbon on top.
Watch the video.
Whoever dropped this coffin at my gate on saturday midnight, i just want to let you know that i am not afraid of death threats. Please contact Morara Home Furniture for a better coffin with good finishing. pic.twitter.com/cd3wDFBFLt— Morara Kebaso (@MoraraKebasoSnr) February 10, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments