MORARA KEBASO shares CCTV footage of a boda boda rider dropping a coffin outside his home in Ruiru (VIDEO)

Monday, February 10, 2025 - Youth activist Morara Kebaso has raised the alarm after a boda boda rider was caught on CCTV cameras dropping a coffin outside his home in Ruiru.
In the footage shared on his X account, the unidentified
rider, who is believed to have been hired by his political opponents, is seen
dropping the coffin in the middle of the night before speeding off.
Kebaso urged those in power to deliver the campaign promises
to Kenyans instead of using threats to silence him.
“The youth of Kenya have no decent employment. They have
opted for bodaboda to earn a living. Now you useless politicians are using them
to deliver coffins. Instead of creating opportunities. Allow my home and my
place of work to be a place where I find peace. Deliver your promises to the
people instead of delivering coffins to my home in Ruiru and my office in
Utawala,” he wrote.
Watch the footage.
pic.twitter.com/7SPkjdQR4N
