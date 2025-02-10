MORARA KEBASO shares CCTV footage of a boda boda rider dropping a coffin outside his home in Ruiru (VIDEO)







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Youth activist Morara Kebaso has raised the alarm after a boda boda rider was caught on CCTV cameras dropping a coffin outside his home in Ruiru.

In the footage shared on his X account, the unidentified rider, who is believed to have been hired by his political opponents, is seen dropping the coffin in the middle of the night before speeding off.

Kebaso urged those in power to deliver the campaign promises to Kenyans instead of using threats to silence him.

“The youth of Kenya have no decent employment. They have opted for bodaboda to earn a living. Now you useless politicians are using them to deliver coffins. Instead of creating opportunities. Allow my home and my place of work to be a place where I find peace. Deliver your promises to the people instead of delivering coffins to my home in Ruiru and my office in Utawala,” he wrote.

Watch the footage.

The youth of Kenya have no decent employment. They have opted for bodaboda to earn a living. Now you useless politicians are using them to deliver coffins. Instead of creating opportunities.

Allow my home and my place of work to be a place where i find peace. Deliver your… pic.twitter.com/7SPkjdQR4N — Morara Kebaso (@MoraraKebasoSnr) February 10, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST