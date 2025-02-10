Drama in Ruai as rogue cops raid Senator’s estranged lover’s home over the Senator’s missing Ksh 20 million - See how they harassed her!







Monday, February 10, 2025 – A woman identified as Trizar Theo Wariong’, the estranged wife of Turkana Senator James Lomenen, has accused the Senator of using rogue cops to harass her over an alleged Ksh 20 million she is accused of stealing from the politician.

This is after five police officers stormed Trizar’s house on Saturday night, heading straight to her bedroom like they were on a mission.

They allegedly made away with USD 15,000 (Ksh. 1.9 million) and Ksh. 200,000, all stashed in a suitcase.

But the nightmare didn’t end there!

Trizar claims she was abducted, bundled into a waiting saloon car, and driven around as officers threatened and tortured her for information on the missing cash.

The horror ride allegedly involved a mysterious swap - two Kamulu cops left, while a man and a woman joined in - raising questions about who else was in on the operation.

After a terrifying night, she was finally dumped back at her house in the wee hours, traumatized and shaken.

Investigators have since identified Kevin Ombajo and David Aduda from Njathaini Police Station as part of the rogue team, but the hunt for the other suspects is still ongoing.

