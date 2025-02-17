SHOCK as former IEBC Chairman, WAFULA CHEBUKATI, is declared clinically dead - His family has been asked to decide whether to switch off the life-support machines







Monday, February 17, 2025- Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has been declared clinically dead in a local prestigious hospital, where he has been fighting for his life since last year.

A clinically dead patient is someone whose heart has stopped beating and they are no longer breathing.

According to trusted sources, most of Chebukati’s organs are not functioning.

Chebukati’s family was asked by doctors to decide whether to switch off the life-support machines.

Chebukati’s health started deteriorating after he was flown to Germany for head surgery.

He was admitted in a German hospital for three months and since he came back home, he has never been the same.

Further reports indicate that his children have already divided his properties among themselves.

His first-born daughter, who is a lawyer, was given his Nairobi home while his second-born son was given his Kitale home.

His third-born son was given his lavish Nyali home.

Chebukati’s family divided his properties during a vacation in Diani last year.

