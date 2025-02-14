UTAGONGEWA KAKA! Swahili LADY sparks reactions with her blunt advice to men – Watch the trending VIDEO

Friday, February 14, 2025 - With love in the air this Valentine’s season, one bold lady has set social media on fire, calling out overweight and unfit men for failing to satisfy their partners.
In a fiery rant, she warned men who neglect exercise that
they shouldn’t be surprised when their women stray.
According to her, physical fitness isn’t just about looks - it’s
about keeping the spark alive in relationships.
Her blunt message has sparked heated debates online, with
some agreeing while others call it body shaming.
But one thing’s for sure - she’s got people talking!
Watch the video below.
Men let's meet behind the Tent! pic.twitter.com/Ps6ahTiGjl— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 14, 2025
