CCTV captures 2 LADIES leaving a rented house in Dagorreti South after drugging and robbing a man and his friend (VIDEO)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Police are in hot pursuit of two ladies who drugged a man and his friend in Dagorreti South.

The suspected mchele ladies, who are believed to be targeting men around the city, were captured on CCTV leaving the victim’s house carrying a stolen bag.





The bag contained four phones, Nikon and Sony cameras, and Ksh 10,000 in cash.

The robbery incident occurred on January 14th but the suspects are still on the run, despite the matter being reported to the police.

Watch the footage.

