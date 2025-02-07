DIDMUS BARASA’s controversial proposal to scrap voter registration and allow anyone with ID to vote sparks 2027 election controversy







Friday, February 7, 2025 - Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has ignited debate with a controversial proposal to amend the Elections Act, allowing Kenyans to vote using only national ID cards.

The move, which would eliminate the need for a voter register, is being viewed as a strategic attempt to tilt the 2027 elections in favor of President William Ruto.

Barasa argues that maintaining a separate voter roll is redundant and costly, given that all Kenyans already possess national ID cards.

His proposal, submitted to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, calls for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior for voter verification instead.

“I am willing to propose amendments to scrap voter registration and ensure that every Kenyan holding a national ID is automatically eligible to vote,” Barasa stated in his letter.

However, the proposal has raised concerns about potential electoral manipulation.

Critics argue that scrapping the voter register could weaken electoral integrity, making it easier to facilitate voter fraud.

Furthermore, linking the system to the Ministry of Interior, which falls under the executive, could give the Government undue influence over the electoral process.

The timing of Barasa’s proposal has fueled further speculation, coming just weeks after President Ruto revoked a long-standing policy requiring North Eastern residents to undergo vetting before obtaining ID cards.

Analysts suggest the move could increase voter numbers in regions perceived to favor Ruto’s re-election bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST