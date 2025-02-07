DIDMUS BARASA’s controversial proposal to scrap voter registration and allow anyone with ID to vote sparks 2027 election controversy

Friday, February 7, 2025 - Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has ignited debate with a controversial proposal to amend the Elections Act, allowing Kenyans to vote using only national ID cards.
The move, which would eliminate the need for a voter
register, is being viewed as a strategic attempt to tilt the 2027 elections in
favor of President William Ruto.
Barasa argues that maintaining a separate voter roll is
redundant and costly, given that all Kenyans already possess national ID cards.
His proposal, submitted to National Assembly Speaker Moses
Wetang’ula, calls for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission
(IEBC) to collaborate with the Ministry of Interior for voter verification
instead.
“I am willing to propose amendments to scrap voter
registration and ensure that every Kenyan holding a national ID is
automatically eligible to vote,” Barasa stated in his letter.
However, the proposal has raised concerns about potential
electoral manipulation.
Critics argue that scrapping the voter register could weaken
electoral integrity, making it easier to facilitate voter fraud.
Furthermore, linking the system to the Ministry of Interior,
which falls under the executive, could give the Government undue influence over
the electoral process.
The timing of Barasa’s proposal has fueled further
speculation, coming just weeks after President Ruto revoked a long-standing
policy requiring North Eastern residents to undergo vetting before obtaining ID
cards.
Analysts suggest the move could increase voter numbers in
regions perceived to favor Ruto’s re-election bid.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
