Unauza Matunda style gani? VIDEO of popular fruit vendor NJERI alighting from a plane leaves tongues wagging - See reactions!

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Popular fruit vendor, Njeri, has set tongues wagging after posting a video of herself stylishly stepping off a Jambo Jet flight.
While she didn’t share much details, she casually told her
customers, “Mkujie Matunda, tumerudi!”
Instead of celebrating her hustle, many are questioning how
a simple fruit business could fund flight tickets and luxurious getaways.
Skeptical online detectives are now speculating that she has
a “side hustle” she’s not talking about.
Is she just a hardworking entrepreneur, or is there more to the story?
Watch the video and reactions below.
Mkujie Matunda sasa😁tumerudi😊 pic.twitter.com/182HdvvywC— l'm gasheeri (@irrisNjeri) February 16, 2025
