The woman who strangled her 3 kids to death and later took her own life in Githogoro laid to rest (Emotional PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Monica Ndungu, the woman who strangled her 3 kids to death and later took her own life, has been laid to rest in an emotional burial attended by friends and family.

A requiem mass was held for the departed souls where mourners were engulfed in a somber mood.

Monica committed the heinous act over domestic wrangles.

On the fateful day, her husband came back home in the wee hours of the morning after spending the night at an entertainment joint and stumbled on the lifeless bodies.

Monica had left a suicide note blaming her husband for leading her to depression.

The couple had been married for more than 10 years.

See photos of the requiem mass.

The Kenyan DAILY POST