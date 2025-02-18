This X user’s incredible love story is going viral - It started after a beautiful LADY he met in a mall gave him a ‘Wrong Number’







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - An X user has left netizens swooning with his incredible love story that proves fate works in mysterious ways.

Sharing his journey on social media, he revealed how two years ago, a beautiful woman he met at the mall gave him a wrong number.

But here’s the plot twist - the "wrong number" actually belonged to a stunning and well-mannered lady who found his story hilarious.

One conversation led to another, and before they knew it, they were exchanging vows.

Fast forward two years, they are happily married and blessed with a beautiful baby boy.

Talk about a lucky "wrong number"!

