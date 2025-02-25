Ukunda OCS on the spot for taking bribes to release machete-wielding gangs as insecurity escalates in the area







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - A growing wave of violent crimes in Ukunda Town, Diani, Kwale County and surrounding areas has left residents living in fear, as machete-wielding gangs continue to terrorize the streets with little intervention from authorities.

A medic working at a medical facility in Kwale County has reached out to shed light on the alarming surge in attacks, describing a worsening crisis where victims arrive at hospitals severely injured, often in critical condition.

Despite public outcry, reports suggest that law enforcement is failing to curb the violence, with allegations that some officers are taking bribes to release the perpetrators.

“Hello and good evening Mr. Nyakundi. I would like to remain anonymous, but understanding my outlook is crucial. Thus, I’ll infer that I’m a medic working at a Level IV facility in Kwale County. Over the last couple of months, the level of insecurity in Ukunda Town, Diani, and the immediate environs has been rising with no substantial intercessions.

Machete, knife, and club-wielding young men have been terrorising the streets, robbing and injuring without mercy. We have seen an upsurge in acute cases of maimed and battered patients, most in critical condition following these attacks.

Imagine walking and minding your business only to get slashed over and over by a machete in broad daylight! Strict curfews and constant patrols should be considered before anarchy ensues. Most of these gangs are reportedly comprised of high schoolers, high school dropouts, and young men in their twenties who, once caught, are reportedly released citing vague excuses like ‘ni watoto wa shule tu’.

However, public claims, yet to be substantiated, are that the present OCS and his subordinates continuously take bribes to release the young thugs. People are presently living in fear as a simple early-night stroll or beach visit can turn fatal. We hope proper intercessions are made.”

