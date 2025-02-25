CCTV footage reveals the last moments of missing British national, CAMPBELL SCOTT, whose body was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a forest at Wote







Tuesday, January 25, 2025 – The decomposing body of a man found in a forest at Wote, Makueni County, over the weekend was confirmed as that of missing British national Campbell Scott.

The identification was made by County Commander Alice Kimeli, who stated that a post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday at Makueni County Referral Hospital Mortuary to establish the cause of death.

The body was discovered by herders on Saturday morning, just days after Scott was reported missing in Westlands, Nairobi.

Detectives from Nairobi, who had been investigating Scott’s disappearance, traveled to Makueni on Monday morning, accompanied by officials from the UK Embassy.

They were called in to help identify the body, which was found in Makongo Forest in Kaiti division, stuffed in a green sack.

Scott, a 58-year-old senior director at FICO, a London-based data analytics company, had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Scott had arrived in Kenya for a three-day conference and was last seen on Sunday, February 16th, walking out of the JW Marriott Hotel in Westlands.

CCTV footage from the hotel showed Scott leaving and returning on Saturday, February 15th, and again walking out on Sunday morning.

His colleagues, who had expected to meet him later in the day, grew concerned when he did not return.

Attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful, prompting a missing person report to be filed by his colleague, Michael Edward, at Parklands Police Station on Sunday evening.

A police search, including visits to various bars and hotels in Westlands, yielded no information on Scott's whereabouts.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had also sought assistance from Interpol to locate the missing Briton before the discovery of his body in Makueni.

