UHURU’s advice to MATIANG’I as he officially endorses him as Jubilee Party presidential candidate to face RUTO in 2027 elections







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed ex-Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, as the Jubilee Party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

During a high-level meeting with senior Jubilee officials on February 5th, Uhuru backed Matiang’i to challenge President William Ruto.

Sources indicate that Uhuru urged Matiang’i to begin mobilizing support and forming alliances with other opposition leaders.

Key figures at the meeting included former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joseph Mucheru, ex-PS Karanja Kibicho, and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni defended Matiang’i, emphasizing his experience and leadership credentials.

Kioni highlighted Matiang’i’s close working relationship with Uhuru in his final years as president, positioning him as the ideal candidate to lead the country.

"When William chose to campaign, the person left to assist Uhuru was Fred Matiang’i," Kioni stated.

He added that Matiang’i understands critical national projects such as HELB, and CBC reforms.

Kioni stressed that Matiang’i’s knowledge of stalled projects and Government initiatives makes him the right leader to steer the country in a new direction from day one.

